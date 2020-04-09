In a surprise development, police in Houston have announced they are looking for three women in the drive-by shooting death of Jordan Allen, Jr.

The women — Alexis Moshae Gore, 22, Monique Stoneham, 29 and Khalisah Smith, 22 — are considered persons of interest. They have not been charged with any crime, according to ABC13.

UPDATE: These 3 persons of interest are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 5-yr-old boy at 8165 Richmond Ave. Anyone with info on their whereabouts is asked to contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. More info –> https://t.co/CxH3liOzxN #hounews pic.twitter.com/MeJXbuiXzJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 7, 2020

Allen, Jr. was shot while making Tik-Tok videos on his family’s second-floor balcony at a Houston apartment complex. He was with his father, Jordan Allen, Sr., who had walked inside to get the two some juice.

The family heard five or six gunshots in the parking lot. His father found Allen, Jr. wounded when he returned with the juice. Police say Allen, Sr. was not the intended target.

Police have not released any further information about why or how they believe the women are involved in the shooting that has devastated the family.

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids ran in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son laying on the ground holding his head, asking for my help,” Allen told KTKR.

The boy, who his father called “the happiest child in the world,” was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital after being shot in the head. He was ultimately taken off life support Monday night.

Gore’s sister spoke to KTRK to say that she has no idea why her sister has been implicated in the shooting. She says her family has been receiving death threats.