Colorado healthcare workers block protesters against stay-at-home orders

A small group of healthcare workers in Colorado are being hailed as heroes after they stood in the middle of a busy street in Denver to block protestors traveling to a demonstration against the state’s stay-at-home order.

Video clips on Twitter showed the protestors screaming and honking at the nurses who remained calm and blocked the streets until police intervened.

Observers described the protestors as “very aggressive,” toward the nurses who have firsthand experience treating COVID-19. At one point, a healthcare worker was told to go to “China” if they wanted communism.

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photos by Alyson McClaran pic.twitter.com/yanunDrVKj — Alyson McClaran (@McclaranAlyson) April 20, 2020

“They were blocking the roads until the police force stepped in,” Photojournalist Alyson McClaran told the New York Times. “People were putting their cars right up against them.”

McClaren captured many of the images that were widely shared on social media.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Colorado state capitol to protest Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order which is in effect until April 26.

“Just about all of us at some point or another will need a nurse to help us,” tweeted Virginia House of Delegates Member Danica Roem. “I have more times than I can remember. When they’re telling us not to contribute to what they’re seeing in the hospital every day, listen. They just might have a better idea of what we’re up against.”

Protestors waved the American flag and held signs that read, ‘Unemployment takes lives too,’ and ‘I would rather risk coronavirus than socialism.’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said that he supports the protests taking place in a number of states, including Colorado, adding, “these are great people.”

Colorado has over 9,000 cases of COVID-19 and 411 people have died.