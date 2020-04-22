Ohio man dies after calling governor’s COVID-19 lockdown ‘bullsh*t’

A month after John W. McDaniel rallied against the statewide quarantine, he succumbed to the very disease the mandate tried to protect him from

COVID-19 does not discriminate. Whether you believe in it or not, the virus is real and lethal for many. An Ohio man who railed against the state’s stay-at-home orders has since died from complications of the virus.

John W. McDaniel posted on Facebook that he called ‘bullsh*t’ to the orders enacted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “He doesn’t have that authority,” the post read, “If you are paranoid about getting sick just don’t go out. It should keep those of us from Living our Lives. The Madness has to stop.”

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

McDaniel railed against the local response to the virus in other posts as well and reposted videos from Tucker Carlson of FOX News. The now-deceased man frequently called the virus a “hoax.”

According to McDaniel’s online obituary, he died peacefully from complications related to COVID-19 on April 15, 2020.

In his online obituary, his family thanks healthcare workers at Marion General Hospital, “for everything they did to try and save Johnny’s life from COVID-19. McDaniel was the first COVID-19 death in Marion County. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Even FOX News wrote about the ironic story, while not reposting any of the posts that directly referenced the network.

In his online obituary, McDaniel’s family added that they “would also like to remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing to keep each other safe.”

Ohio has over 13,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 550 deaths.

Governor DeWine, a Republican, has called the inevitable reopening of the state a ‘high wire act’ stating that Ohioans can not afford to choose between their health and the economy. DeWine has closed schools for the rest of the school year.

The governor states that “there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.”

The state is expected to begin a ‘phased’ reopening on May 1.