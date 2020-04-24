The saga involving 50 Cent, Teairra Mari, and their legal battle continues as the rap mogul moves to collect on his judgement.

Mari moved to sue Fif after he uploaded an explicit clip featuring the reality star on the internet. Back in 2018, Mari claimed that both he and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad conspired to exploit her.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, insisted that the allegations were false and that he reposted the video only after it had already gone viral. The judge sided with the G-Unit rapper and ordered the Love And Hip Hop Hollywood star to pay $30,000 in attorney fees.

According to The Blast, the mogul wants to collect his awarded money sooner than later. The rapper has reportedly filed a lien against Mari in efforts to receive his now $40,000 judgement. Initially, the former R&B starlet claimed to not be financially stable enough to pay him.

But if you 50, you know he can be petty. Through his research, he has noticed various entities he believes Teairra works for.

“To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year. Her previous claims under oath that she is “broke” no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts,” details the court documents reported by The Blast.

Beyond demanding the $40,000 owed to him by Mari, the multi-hyphenated Queens native remains one of the busiest men around. Although he turned down a chance to enter Swizz Beats and Timbaland‘s virtual battleground, Verzuz, against Ja Rule, he still has a handful of ongoing projects.

Besides being one of the most active rappers on Instagram, 50 Cent continues to work in the booth and behind the camera. The rapper is on a mission to finish Pop Smoke‘s debut album after the Brooklyn-drill artist was murdered in California.

50 also recently debuted a book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, available April 28, 2020.