Ja Rule doesn’t think he and 50 Cent can battle without getting personal

The multiplatinum artist predicts the contest might turn violent and calls 50, 'petty and silly'

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz battles have pioneered the programming of Hip-Hop streaming entertainment during the quarantine. The successful series continues to break the internet by enlisting some of music’s top artists and producers.

Ja Rule had hoped to bring his ongoing feud with nemesis 50 Cent to the battle competition, however, he now believes it may be impossible.

The Murder Inc. golden child initiated the call for battle against earlier this month.

After a little coaxing from Fat Joe and Beatz, he took to social media to let fans know he wanted that smoke, pitting his best songs and verses against those of the G-Unit head honcho on Instagram Live for thousands to judge.

But 50 pushed back, and Ja Rule realizes that the show may not be the best idea.

During an Instagram live conversation with music exec and radio host Kenny Burns, the “Put It On Me” rapper shared that although he’d like to enter the arena against 50, the two men may not keep it cordial.

“You can only deal with him one way, and that’s the problem. That’s why I said it can’t be done,’ remarks Ja Rule.

He continues discussing Fif, calling him petty and silly.



While it would be an awesome musical contest and super entertaining to watch, it would probably swiftly move beyond the beats and bops into disrespectful territory. The likelihood of the battle turning negative is high, especially if you consider the Power producer’s reaction to being called out by Rule in the first place.

So far, the Verzuz digital series has delivered playful, mutually respectful battles between famed songwriters, producers, and artists. Teddy Riley and Babyface were the last two artists to bring their talents to Instagram Live after a few technical difficulties attempted to hold them back. Viewers have also enjoyed entertaining segments from RZA vs DJ Premier, T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin, and more.

The next superstars to participate in Verzuz have yet to be announced.