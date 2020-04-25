The Los Angeles social media influencer says she prayed for this moment for 15 years

Actress Tabitha Brown used her love for vegan food as a vehicle to gain fame via the exponentially popular Tik Tok video app.

Now she’s being represented by Creative Arts Agency (CAA), joining an agency that counts Beyonceé, Will Smith, Zion Williamson and Trevor Noah among its star-studded clients, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown has racked up more than 2 million followers on TikTok, thanks to her short-form videos and video blogs on vegan recipes. The Los Angeles-based social media influencer is also an ambassador for Whole Foods.

Brown took to her Instagram page to share the news with her 1 million followers there, recounting her humble beginnings and dreams of being repped by CAA.

“I’ve specifically prayed for this day for about 15 years!!!” she wrote. “When I first moved to Los Angeles I use to work at Macy’s in Century City. On my lunch breaks I would sometimes walk the block and pass @creativeartistsagency (One of the Top Entertainment Agencies in the world) and just say out loud ‘One day Lord’🙌🏿.”

Brown also said that faith and prayer were major factors in her accomplishment. She also posted that she signed with a management company, Scale.

As an actress, she appeared as a guest star on NBC’s Will and Grace, Freeform’s Switched at Birth and BounceTV’s Family Time.