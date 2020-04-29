Stacey Abrams on sexual assault allegations: ‘I believe Joe Biden’

While standing in solidarity with the 2020 presidential candidate, she also believes women still need to be heard

Vice-Presidential hopeful and former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams said last night that she believes Joe Biden when he says he did not sexually assault a former staffer.

Tara Reade alleges that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

READ MORE: Stacey Abrams: ‘I’d be concerned if Biden’s VP pick isn’t a woman of color’

In an interview with Don Lemon on CNN Tonight, Abrams stood in solidarity with the 2020 presidential candidate. “I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources.”

Abrams has been particularly vocal in her desire to be Biden’s running mate and announced her own ambitions to run for President of the United States in 2024.

After losing her bid to become the governor of the state of Georgia, Abrams founded Fair Fight a national political action committee (PAC) focused on fighting voter suppression.

Reade previously told CNN that she was assaulted by Biden in 1993 when the then-Senator “had me up against the wall; he used his knee to spread open my legs” and “put his fingers inside me.”

READ MORE: Stacey Abrams wants to be chosen as Joe Biden’s vice president

Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, Kate Bedingfield, vehemently denies the allegations in a statement to CNN, “Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women. He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully,” Bedingfield said. “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee for president. The national election is November 3, 2020. How Americans will vote in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is still be fleshed out. According to a poll, over 70% of Americans are in favor of a mail-in election.