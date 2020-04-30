Angela Simmons preaches body positivity with bikini post on Instagram

Simmons hopes her 8 million plus followers will learn to love themselves and their bodies.

Angela Simmons loves her body just the way it is and is urging others to embrace their curves as well.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star posted pictures of herself in a pink bikini to Instagram. She shared with her followers her struggles with body image, especially through weight fluctuations.

“She’s not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack,” the 32-year-old posted.

The mother of one has learned to love herself as she appeared to be makeup-free and her hair was pulled up.

“Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally… because if she didn’t who would? She is me. And I am her,” she wrote.

Simmons continued, writing that her beauty was more than just skin deep. “My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body.”

Simmons hopes that her 6.5 million followers begin to love themselves as they are. She wants them to walk in their purpose and do what makes them happy.

“Wherever you stand with it. It’s not easy. But it’s worth it. You are worth it. You don’t have to be what anyone( society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. There’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman ! Built not Bought,” she ended her post.

The post got more than 200,000 likes and rapper Yo Gotti was one of those who approved of the message. The CMG rapper let her know just what he thought by sliding into her comment section.

“I think u perfect,” he declared with a heart emoji.

