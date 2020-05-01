Gianna Bryant honored on Twitter for what would’ve been her 14th birthday

Leading the birthday shout outs is her mother, Vanessa Bryant: 'You are part of MY SOUL forever'

Today would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the little baller, whose life was taken far too soon.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s second-oldest daughter, Gi Gi (as she was affectionately called), lost her life earlier this year in a tragic helicopter crash. Along with eight other people, including her NBA All-Star dad, her death shook the world to its core.

Tears of disbelief and tribute waterfalled across the country as many, through their grief, celebrated the tiny baller’s life and legacy. Whether they knew the Mambacita personally or admired the drive and passion for excellence — surely inherited from her father — she made an impact on those far and wide.

Her mother, in particular, has had days of unbelievable strength and days of sheer bereavement. And so today has to be especially hard.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️”

Friends, fans, and family also shared their birthday wishes on social media.

@Dukefan321 posted, “Today would’ve been GiGi’s 14th birthday. Sending love to Vanessa and the Bryant family today. Happy birthday, GiGi! I think of you every day! #Mambacita #MambacitaForever”

@writingnewman added his tribute to the Twitter universe, "And of course, happy birthday Gigi from me and Bri Bri #mayday #happybirthday "



Some people offered some humor in their warm wishes. @lawomenshoops says “Happy Birthday #Gigi! I bet you’re on the basketball court with #Kobe right now! #KobeandGianna.”

“These two left tens of millions of young men wanting to be girl dads. That will be his longest living legacy. Happy birthday Gigi” @ionevnohermama posted.

@ionevnohermama posted, "These two left tens of millions of young men wanting to be girl dads. That will be his longest living legacy. Happy birthday Gigi"

As we continue to mourn the loss of so many in 2020, it is important to pause and celebrate. Today, we celebrate GiGi.