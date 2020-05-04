Don Lemon rips Trump over Obama jealousy: ‘What is it about him?’

The CNN journalist lists all the reasons why the president may be obsessing over his more beloved predecessor

President Donald J. Trump loves to attack CNN host Don Lemon frequently calling him, “the dumbest man on television.” But, the beloved commentator gave him a dose of his own medicine when he ripped into Trump over his jealousy of our forever POTUS, Barack Obama.

I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the “dumbest man on television”. Then you have Psycho Joe “What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

On CNN Tonight, Lemon looked directly into the camera and asked the president, “What is about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Then he proceeded to list possible reasons comparing the differences between the two presidents.

“Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking?” The decorated journalist further asked, “Is it that he’s a Black man and is more accomplished? Became President?”

Don Lemon will be trending in a few … 😉 pic.twitter.com/GjSNZZnHRj — JUNIOR (@SeriouslyJr) May 4, 2020

In 2011, Trump constantly perpetuated a false claim that Obama was not born in the United States. Without proof, he spearheaded a racially motivated movement to oust him from his seat as president under the premise that he was not American. Lemon asked regarding that debacle, “(Is it) that he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing?”

The popular CNN reporter finished with a mild musing to the president, “What is it about him? Just wondering.”

The epic diss was in response to President Trump’s latest preoccupation with 44. Lately, he has been blaming the Obama administration for his own team’s failure to effectively respond to the coronavirus epidemic.

In response to these accusations, another CNN correspondent, Jim Acosta, asked Trump how it was possible that the Obama administration left America with broken tests — for a virus that didn’t exist until nearly three years after he left office — during a recent White House coronavirus briefing.

“The last administration left us nothing. We started off with bad, broken tests, and obsolete tests,” Trump asserted, prompting Acosta to jump in and ask: “You say ‘broken tests’ — it’s a new virus, so how could the tests be broken?”

Trump never answered the question instead of reiterating the nonsensical claim, “We had broken tests. We had tests that were obsolete. We had tests that didn’t take care of people.”

The president then tried to pivot to claims that Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, failed to respond to the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2014 that killed 12,500 Americans. To date, the coronavirus has killed more than 60,000 in this country.