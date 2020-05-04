The entertainers are shedding light on the more than 435,000 children in the foster care system in the United States.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have teamed up to give a voice to the youth in foster care with a new public service announcement.

Miguel, Terrence J, Lil Rel, Luke James and more have partnered with the Precious Dreams Foundation to encourage people to donate comfort items and support the more than 435,000 children in foster care in the United States.

Their message is simple: “Join in giving comfort.”

“The responsibility to make children feel seen, heard and comforted is one we all must share in America,” said Nicole Russell, the co-founder and executive director of Precious Dreams Foundation. “During the pandemic and always, we must consider the children in our country’s foster care system and provide the necessary tools to support their growth.”

READ MORE: Brooklyn single dad provided foster home for dozens of young men over last 12 years

In 2018, one third of the children entering U.S. foster care were young people of color, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 20,000 children age out of the foster care system each year, and those who leave without being adopted are more likely to experience homelessness and unemployment as adults, according to the Adoption Exchange Association.

Russell is working to combat those statistics by spreading awareness. In the new PSA, multiple entertainers can be seen sharing the same message as the clip jumps from celebrity to celebrity.

“Imagine those children and their feelings are more uncertain, anxious, afraid, depressed, and some are even dealing with this crisis alone,” James says in the video, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this pandemic, we can’t forget the needs of every child,” Miguel begins before his wife, Nazanin Mandi, finishes his sentence: “And we won’t stop until every child receives the emotional support they deserve. … Together we will get through this pandemic and help these children overcome these dark days.”

READ MORE: Janelle Monáe to live-stream performance in support of small businesses

Terrence J helps close out the PSA with a few heartfelt words about giving back, telling viewers to “help us by spreading the act of comfort.”

The Precious Dreams Foundation, which was established in 2012 by Russell and Angie Medina, is offering comfort bags, via curbside delivery, to foster children in need. Each bag includes essential items, such as pajamas and socks, as well as high quality comfort items like bears, books, journals and therapy putty.

For more information or to donate, visit Precious Dreams Foundation at www.preciousdreamsfoundation.org.