Tina Knowles partners with BeyGOOD for Mother’s Day COVID-19 relief efforts

Tyler Perry has already pledged to join in on the #IDIDMYPART initiative.

Tina Knowles Lawson is launching a #IDIDMYPART, an initiative to help Houston residents get tested for COVID-19.

Sponsored by BeyGOOD, the philanthropic initiative founded by her daughter, Beyoncé, #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign, this Mother’s Day weekend aims to bring awareness to the daily testing administered by United Memorial Medical Center. It was initiated by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee.

This weekend’s effort will provide 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, and household supplies to citizens of Houston. The test is free and administered under safe conditions as participants will never have to exit their vehicles.

READ MORE: Beyoncé shines light on COVID-19’s devastation on Black America

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Knowles Lawson says in a statement, citing a recent report from the CDC that as of April 23, 33.7% of COVID patients were African American, even though African Americans comprise 13% of US population. And as per the CDC, as of mid-April, roughly 33% of all fatalities are African American.

“We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19,” Knowles Lawson continues.

“It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

Looks like a bangin’ body isn’t the only thing Beyoncé inherited from her mother. The duo clearly shares a passion for philanthropy and they’re spreading their mission to their famous friends.

Actor/director/producer/philanthropist, Tyler Perry, has accepted Knowles Lawson’s challenge to do the same and will set up his own #IDIDMYPART campaign in Atlanta, Georgia. He will then challenge another celebrity to continue the movement in their city.

A voucher for a hot meal, also compliments of BeyGOOD, will be provided to participants and the medical staff administering the test, to two local favorite restaurants, Frenchy’s Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q. Participants will also receive written materials with all the up-to-date information on how to stay safe. In observance of social distancing measures, supplies will be placed in vehicle trunks as participants exit the testing sites.

READ MORE: Tina Knowles possibly confirms Tiffany Haddish and Common relationship

Participants receiving a test will also receive a grocery gift card from BeyGOOD, purchased from H-E-B Grocery Company, the supermarket chain with more than 350 stores throughout the state of Texas. H-E-B will match BeyGOOD’s contribution.

BeyGOOD’s director, Ivy McGregor, looks forward to individuals, whether famous or not, and businesses, local and national, joining forces with Knowles Lawson and BeyGOOD in building the movement to make a difference in the communities.

“We must all do our part in saving lives and protecting our communities,” says McGregor. “What Ms. Tina has created is a huge step in showing us that we must put our health first.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!