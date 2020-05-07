Lauryn Hill pens empowering letter to Temple University class of 2020

Ms. Lauryn Hill wrote a beautiful letter for the 2020 graduating class of Temple University yesterday about “the importance of purpose and youthful optimism.”

In her letter she writes, “I know this message finds you in the unique and unprecedented circumstance of a graduation ceremony held remotely, but for the safety of you and your families consider this the beginning of a significant story you’ll have to share with those that follow you.”

She adds that these unprecedented times are “pregnant with purpose.” Hill writes, “Purpose is powerful. The work one puts his or her hands to with purpose attached, becomes charged, activated and often deeply meaningful. Purpose-filled acts can change lives, move communities and alter the course of history.”

She tells the students to understand the power of their youth, the power of opportunity, and the privilege of knowledge. “I hope that you protect your youth, value your opportunities and continue to grow your knowledge.”

Hill adds, “Acts of kindness, acts of courage, acts of responsibility, acts informed by wisdom and preparation can help bring stability, clarity and positive vibration back. Knowledge is a cure for ignorance. Confidence and preparedness, a cure for insecurity and instability.”

The letter encourages the graduates to contribute to the health of the world, to be intelligent, optimistic, to “be that light.”

The GRAMMY-Award winning artist encouraged the graduates to extend their gratitude to their families and others who have influenced the development of their young minds.

Hill closes it out with a blessing, “We celebrate you. You invested in yourselves. May the return on that investment lead to accomplishment, fulfillment, happiness, and a most meaningful journey!”

The letter is one of the many ways that celebrities are trying to honor graduates of the Class of 2020 who are not able to have commencement services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also deliver a commencement address to graduates as will Oprah Winfrey.