On paper, it sounds like musical perfection: Lauryn Hill and H.E.R. will hit the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 for a special one-night performance.

But just days after Hill once again had to apologize for being chronically late to a Scotland performance, many are wondering will this mash-up actually happen? Will Hill show up on time?

Hill, who made a name for herself as the dynamic and powerful third peg of the Fugees and went on to fame as a five-time Grammy-award winning artist, has become notorious for her tardiness leaving fans dismayed.

But nothing beats a failure (or many failures) but a try, right? And it seems Hill keeps trying to get right by booking concert dates, but still as of late as evidenced by showing up in Glasgow one hour and 15 minutes late to perform, arriving tardy is her modus operandi.

Go figure, but in any event, the concert is on. The fusion of Hill’s and H.E.R’s, to style could create an epic concert in Los Angeles, Billboard reports.

Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, is a seminal body of work because it masterfully straddled the line of hip-hop and R&B, perhaps better than any album before or since. On top of having a unique and readily identifiable contralto, Hill is also the best female rapper of all time for my money, as she proved on the Fugees’ 1996 sophomore classic The Score.

But when is she going to learn to stop being tardy for her own party?

Case in point: Hill recently co-headlined day two of the Playground Festival in Glasgow, Scotland, Complex reported, when she showed up an hour and 15 minutes late.

Hill even explained that it was a party that actually made her tardy since she was celebrating her son Zion’s birthday. It didn’t matter to festivalgoers who booed her anyway.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, (Aug. 9) at 12 p.m. PT. But Am Ex card members can buy them ahead of general sale now through Thursday (Aug. 8) at 10 p.m. local time.