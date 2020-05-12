Lifetime announces new Prince Harry and Meghan film about ‘controversial’ exit

The film, tentatively titled 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,' will be a fictionalized account of the events surrounding their decision to step down from their royal duties

Only a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made history (and international headlines) with the announcement that they were voluntarily stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, Lifetime has already greenlit a tv movie about the ordeal commonly referred to as “Megxit.”

The film, tentatively titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, will be a fictionalized account of the events surrounding their decision to step down from their royal duties and step away from the increasingly volatile British media. They have since relocated to California.

TVLine reports that the biopic’s synopsis says it will chronicle “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.”

The movie will also detail “the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.”

Aside from this brief overview no further details such as casting choices, the film’s production or release date, have been announced. This is likely due to the coronavirus pandemic which has halted productions across the entire film and television industry.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is the third installment from a series of timely Lifetime movies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The first two movies about the couple were Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance which aired in May of 2018 (five days before the royal wedding) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal which aired in May of 2019.

