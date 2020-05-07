Author apologizes to Meghan Markle after dragging birthday video with son Archie

Emily Giffin, the author of 'Something Borrowed', shared posts on her Instagram Stories of her brazenly slamming the new mother

This week Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, turned one. But after a video of the doting mom sent an author into a full-blown meltdown, she got dragged so mercilessly online she eventually had to issue an apology.

As we previously reported, Wednesday, in celebration of the milestone, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a video of Markle reading children’s book “Duck! Rabbit” to the toddler.

The clip was posted to the Save the Children UK Instagram account as a means to generate awareness and fundraising for kids who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the charitable intentions, Emily Giffin, the author of “Something Borrowed”, shared posts on her Instagram Stories of her brazenly slamming the new mother over the clip.

“Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan,” Giffin introduced the clip on her Instagram stories, before going on to show screenshots where she texted a friend, “Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid.”

Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020

“Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him …. wearing no pants?! Ooookay ….” she added, going on to characterize Markle as “phony” who was essentially unfit to be a mother.

After the posts went viral and immediately sparked backlash, the writer issued a response conceding that she had been “mean-spirited.”

“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” Giffin said. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

“To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family,” she added. “It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos.”

As I predicted here comes the ‘Im not racist I love black people’ fake apology by Emily Giffin while painting herself as a victim …. @Purify_toast17 @lawalazu pic.twitter.com/XmIZpIQdPy — NoChillMood (@ritaag) May 6, 2020

