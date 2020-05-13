Twitter announces employees can work from home ‘forever’ amid pandemic concerns

The social media company said it would allow employees to return to the office if they preferred to do so when it reopens, most likely in September

Unemployment has skyrocketed across the country during these last several weeks of quarantine but employees at Twitter can breathe easier now that the social media juggernaut has announced that its staff will be allowed to work from home “forever.”

According to a blog post made by the company, Twitter was swift in its response to the current public health crisis and mandated all employees to work from home on March 11. It was the very same day that the World Health Organization formally announced that COVID-19 had become a pandemic.

The company says the decision to follow social distancing rules was such a success, they have no plans of going back to business as usual anytime soon. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed his employees of the development Tuesday.

“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19,” read the post. “But we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices.”

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” it continues.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So, if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.”

While the social media company said it would allow employees to return to the office if they preferred to do so when it reopens, they went on to note that with “very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September.”

