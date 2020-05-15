Michelle Obama continues to inspire the next generation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, our Forever First Lady announced that her When We All Vote initiative is partnering with MTV for Prom-athon, a nationwide virtual prom experience for the entire class of 2020. The event will stream live on MTV YouTube on Friday, May 22.

READ MORE: ‘Becoming’ finds Michelle Obama in a reflective place

The event meant to honor graduates whose proms were canceled over COVID-19 will also focus on commemorating another important milestone for young people this year: registering and voting in the national election in November.

The virtual celebration to shine a light on the 20 winning high schools and students who organized the most creative nonpartisan voter registration efforts in the country.

The all-day on-air takeover on MTV will feature prom-themed throwback movies and short-form original content highlighting the winning schools and students. Following the takeover is the virtual prom party, which will live stream digitally at 9pm ET on MTV YouTube. Surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists will make the special night unforgettable.

READ MORE: Barack and Michelle Obama to give 2020 commencement speech on YouTube

2020 Prom Challenge Winners Include:

Dobson High School – Mesa, AZ

Western School of Science & Technology – Phoenix, AZ

Norte Vista High School – Riverside, CA

Compton Early College High School – Compton, CA

Community Charter Early College High School – Lake View Terrace, CA

Thurgood Marshall Academy PCHS – Washington, DC

Hialeah Gardens HS – Hialeah Gardens, FL

Meadowcreek High School – Norcross, GA

TF North High School – Calumet City, IL

Muchin College Prep – Chicago, IL

Communication and Media Arts High School – Detroit, MI

Cass Technical High School – Detroit, MI

John F. Kennedy High School – Winston – Salem, NC

R.J. Reynolds High School – Winston – Salem, NC

Valley High School – Las Vegas, NV

STEM Academy at Showalter – Chester, PA

Abraham Lincoln High School – Philadelphia, PA

Building 21 High School – Allentown, PA

Westbury High School – Houston, TX

Golda Meir High School – Milwaukee, WI

Barack Obama and Michelle will each deliver individual commencement addresses⁠—and a joint speech⁠—during a virtual YouTube graduation ceremony on June 6. Barack announced the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, May 5.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself delivering an earlier graduation speech. “Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”