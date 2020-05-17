Eric Trump says campaign rallies are Trump biggest asset and that Democratic governors are preventing them due to stay-home orders

President Donald Trump‘s son took a swipe at the Democratic Party in an appearance on Fox News Saturday, suspecting that Democratic governors are using the coronavirus pandemic to clamp down on his reelection efforts.

Eric Trump, the third child from Trump’s first marriage, told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro he believes that state shelter-in-place restrictions designed to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are actually methods by Democrats to decrease his Republican father’s ability to hold campaign rallies.

The younger Trump said in the “Justice with Judge Jeanine” segment that the lockdowns forbidding large gatherings is a “cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ” to impede the president’s ability to address his supporters at large rallies.

“They’re trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he’s relatable, and the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds,” Trump stated.

Donald Trump, who was elected in 2016, is seeking a second term in the White House. He will face presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the November contest.

Eric Trump on his dad being unable to hold rallies b/c of a pandemic that has killed nearly 90k Americans: "After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away & disappear & everybody will be able to reopen. [Dems] are trying to deprive him of his greatest asset." pic.twitter.com/9ZGQw9H3JC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2020

He also spoke of how he feels that the former vice president is reveling in the President’s inability to travel to cities to campaign.

“Biden loves this,” he said. “Their campaign is thrilled that he isn’t going out there because they think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

As a result, Trump told Pirro that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic will instantly cease once the presidential election is over.

“And guess what, after Nov. 3rd, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen,” he said.

States across the country have slowly begun to reopen their economies after lockdown measures were put in place in March to slow the spread of coronavirus in a pandemic that the federal government was woefully unprepared to respond to.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 4.6 million people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. A large number of cases have been recorded in the United States, where at least 1.47 million have tested positive.

The fast-spreading disease has hit Black and minority communities across the country particularly hard, especially in Detroit, New York City and New Orleans.

Nearly 90,000 have died of coronavirus complications since the first person was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.