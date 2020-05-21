Claudia Jordan’s family reportedly receiving death threats from Nicki Minaj fans

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum also issued a heartfelt apology to her mother and niece for their unnecessary involvement in the controversy.

Earlier this month, Usher faced backlash for saying Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim. Now talk show host Claudia Jordan is reportedly receiving death threats from Minaj’s devotees just for even mentioning the controversy on her new show.

This week, while talking to gal pal LisaRaye McCoy on Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Jordan opined, “Fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that. That is not a diss to her but it is a fact. Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas…and she made that popular.”

The panel of guests agreed that the former model brought up some valid points.

“We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat,” chimed in Lisa Raye. “You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”

That last quip is perhaps what set off Minaj’s fanbase, known as the Barbz. But instead of coming just for LisaRaye, somehow Jordan got caught in their crosshairs. On Wednesday, she took to her social media to share how the rapper’s fans had been working overtime to track down the personal information of both her and her loved ones.

Claudia Jordan, Lisa Raye, Syleena, & Vivica Fox talks about the Lil Kim #Verzuz Nicki battle pic.twitter.com/SfFVLEyMEW — LIL KIM FAN | 9 OUT NOW!!9️⃣ (@lilkimrealfan_) May 19, 2020

“We are all allowed to have opinions & different views-& that is OK! Debate & playing devils advocate should never be considered hate,” she wrote that morning, hoping that cooler heads would prevail.

But unfortunately, her balanced approach fell on deaf ears and by the afternoon she shared an updated that things had quickly escalated.

“WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to “BEAT HER” my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece?” she tweeted. “At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also issued a heartfelt apology to her mother and niece for their unnecessary involvement, sharing on Instagram, “To my mother and niece from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry these demons dragged you into my mess. I promise I wont let anything happen 2 you.”

For those who think this may all just be internet thuggery, it’s worth noting that in 2018 Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member Mariahlynn shared a photo of her mother’s visibly bruised face after she was reportedly attacked on the street by Minaj’s fans over comments made by the reality star.

“Let’s not forget when they jumped my mom in the street after asking her if she was my mother, to send a message to me to not come for ‘The Queen,'” she wrote at the time. “Just because I don’t publicize sh*t doesn’t mean it’s not happening!”

