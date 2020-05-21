Claudia Jordan’s family reportedly receiving death threats from Nicki Minaj fans

Earlier this month, Usher faced backlash for saying Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim. Now talk show host Claudia Jordan is reportedly receiving death threats from Minaj’s devotees just for even mentioning the controversy on her new show.
This week, while talking to gal pal LisaRaye McCoy on Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Jordan opined, “Fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that. That is not a diss to her but it is a fact. Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas…and she made that popular.”
The panel of guests agreed that the former model brought up some valid points.
“We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat,” chimed in Lisa Raye. “You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”
That last quip is perhaps what set off Minaj’s fanbase, known as the Barbz. But instead of coming just for LisaRaye, somehow Jordan got caught in their crosshairs. On Wednesday, she took to her social media to share how the rapper’s fans had been working overtime to track down the personal information of both her and her loved ones.
“We are all allowed to have opinions & different views-& that is OK! Debate & playing devils advocate should never be considered hate,” she wrote that morning, hoping that cooler heads would prevail.
But unfortunately, her balanced approach fell on deaf ears and by the afternoon she shared an updated that things had quickly escalated.
“WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to “BEAT HER” my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece?” she tweeted. “At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also issued a heartfelt apology to her mother and niece for their unnecessary involvement, sharing on Instagram, “To my mother and niece from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry these demons dragged you into my mess. I promise I wont let anything happen 2 you.”
For those who think this may all just be internet thuggery, it’s worth noting that in 2018 Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member Mariahlynn shared a photo of her mother’s visibly bruised face after she was reportedly attacked on the street by Minaj’s fans over comments made by the reality star.
“Let’s not forget when they jumped my mom in the street after asking her if she was my mother, to send a message to me to not come for ‘The Queen,'” she wrote at the time. “Just because I don’t publicize sh*t doesn’t mean it’s not happening!”
So me & the girls discussed a literal Hot Topic. We didn’t call anyone out their name, diminish anyone’s talents or say anyone wasn’t great. We just talked about our opinion of an old comparison. Let me just say this AGAIN-both ladies are great and part of history in their individual ways. And by both- I’m talking about nicki minaj and lil kim. In my opinion one paved the way for a certain style and super sexy and sexual lane with hard bars….kim. And the other really raised the bar as far as exploding in the main stream and accomplished incredible things-nicki.The fact that some fans are so unreasonable that a simple 3 minute convo where no one was trashed or bashed lead to this response is absolutely mind blowing. The irony of it all is these threats came outta anger of thinking their queen was being attacked in some kind of way- which is a lie. But the remedy for THAT is to threaten innocent people that have nothing to do with any of this??? The irony! Look I can take all this so called dragging. I can take every last one of your insults about my “no lips” my age, me allegedly being broke, old, irrelevant, a hoe, can’t get a man & all the other goofy sh*t y’all been saying. Bring all ur remarks 2 me & get what you need to off your lil bird chests. But how do you ever think it is ok to threaten to put my mother into a hospital bed who doesn’t even know who the hell you’re defending? Then to track down my niece who u only know who she is because I recently posted a happy birthday post celebrating her- and you heathens go after her???? If you claim to love & want to defend your queen- act like it! Cause this gross, low life crap you guys are pulling is ridiculous and I promise you it ain’t doing nicki any favors! I highly doubt someone as successful as her would approve of you Guys hurting an elderly woman and a child! I am more than able to take all your lil goofy word smoke but leave kids and parents outta this!! You people blew the real convo totally outta proportion like idiots! Grow up and calm the hell down! To my mother and niece from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry these demons dragged you into my mess. I promise I wont let anything happen 2 you
