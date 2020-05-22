Denzel Washington helps homeless man in distress amid incoming traffic

Academy Award-winner stays with the man, providing comfort until the police arrived on the scene

Here is another reason why people love Denzel Washington.

The Academy Award-winning actor and screen legend assisted a homeless man in Los Angeles who was clearly in distress.

READ MORE: A-List celebs toast Denzel Washington at AFI Awards celebration

The actor was driving around West Hollywood when he noticed the man in the street and in danger of being struck by oncoming traffic.

According to TMZ, Washington got out of his car, talked to the man, and guided him to safety on the sidewalk. Clad in a protective face mask, he stayed even after police arrived providing the unnamed man with comfort.

Los Angeles police did detain the man, however later he was ultimately released.

The entire event was captured on video. TMZ is reporting that the man did not appear to recognize the superstar actor.

One Twitter user recited the golden rule in response to the video, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Thank u Mr. Washington.https://t.co/cd9t3OzkES — Cassandra Tillery (@cwtillery) May 22, 2020

Washington is no stranger to helping others. He is a highly regarded alumnus and the spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He and his wife, Pauletta Washington have also been involved with fundraising for Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for over 20 years.

The couple further funds the Pauletta and Denzel Washington Gifted Scholars Program in Neurosciences which provides scholarships to undergraduate, graduate, and medical students with an interest in science.

Many celebrities, outside of the Washingtons, have extended help to strangers. In 2000, Usher Raymond comforted a woman who was injured in a fiery car crash. While the woman, 47-year-old Danielle Wright did later pass away, her daughter, Norris Saunders thanked the singer for being there for her in her last moments.

READ MORE: Spike Lee to present Denzel Washington with AFI Award

In 2012, Ryan Gosling saved a woman from being hit by a cab in New York City as she stepped off a curb while looking the wrong way.

Washington is set to start in the new film entitled Little Things in 2021. The story is about a deputy sheriff who teams up with another detective to catch a serial killer.