Leaked audio suggests Michael Jordan refused to play in 1992 Olympics with Isiah Thomas

Recording suggests that Jordan was not telling the truth in his ESPN documentary regarding the depths of his rivalry with the Piston All-Star

Micheal Jordan may have starred in the most-watched original documentary in ESPN’s history, but a new recording has put one of the claims he makes in The Last Dance into question: specifically regarding his ongoing feud with Isiah Thomas.

During the 10 part docu-series, Jordan said that he didn’t have any personal involvement in Thomas being omitted from being a member of the legendary 1992 Olympics Dream Team.

READ MORE: Jasmine Jordan explains mother’s absence in ‘The Last Dance’



But according to TMZ, audio has surfaced from an old interview in which the NBA supernova actually admits he told Olympics selection committee member Rod Thorn that he wouldn’t take part in that year’s games if Thomas made the team.

“Rod Thorn called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck [Chuck Daly] doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.'”

Audio of Michael Jordan admitting that he told Rod Thorn that he wouldn’t play on Dream Team if Isiah Thomas was on the team pic.twitter.com/TXI27fRFhV — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 25, 2020





A feud festered between the two basketball players after Thomas — in a moment that many considered to be poor sportsmanship — along with the other members of the Pistons refused to shake hands with Jordan after the Chicago Bulls won in the ’91 NBA Playoffs.

When the tables were turned, Jordan always showed teams who defeated him the respect of a handshake. Having Thomas dismiss the good-natured tradition felt like a pointed sign of disrespect.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan series ‘The Last Dance’ crowned ESPN’s most-viewed documentary ever

During the docu-series Thomas not only addressed the snub that made headlines, but he also admitted that he felt “personally hurt” that he was not asked to be a part of that legendary ’92 dream team given he met all the criteria. He also opined that he felt it extreme that his spot in history was taken from him all because he didn’t shake Michael Jordan’s hand.

To Jordan’s credit, he mentioned in the documentary that he was only one of many players on that year’s team who had an issue with Thomas and even this latest recording alludes to that fact as well.