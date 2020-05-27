Octavia Spencer reveals she’s been lying about her age – on her birthday

Octavia Spencer‘s age of record on Google is 48. But now the Oscar-winning actress is coming forward to reveal her real age, just in time for a milestone birthday.

This week, Spencer took to her Instagram to come clean to her fans and followers about her age, while humorously explaining why she felt compelled to come clean.

“Hey Y’all, I’m sitting out here in the backyard. Drinking some sangria, eating some potato chips, listening to Ronnie Milsap. Celebrating my birthday,” she explained Tuesday, seemingly in good spirits.

“The big 5-0. Ugh,” she continues feigning a cringe. “Yeah, I know I been saying I’m 48. But the internet will always win. People putting dates and numbers.”

She then went on to explain the potential confusion her shaving a few years off the top has caused her old friends, imitating one of her former classmates by stating, “‘I thought we went to school together. I’m 50. How are you 48?’”

“Cuz I want to be!” she responds answering her own question.

“All that seems so trivial now. I’m grateful to be turning 50, especially right now, when we’ve lost so many,” she notes becoming more serious. “We’ve lost so many. Remember this time last year? We talked about deferring your joy? Now, if you did not look for the joy between May 24th, this time last year until now…just let that sink in. But the good Lord has a way of making us prioritize things and I think that’s what this crazy pandemic is doing.”

Spencer turned 50 on Monday which was also Memorial Day.

“Figure out what’s important to us, who. I know y’all are feeling a certain kind of way because I’m feeling a certain kind of way,” she admits, adding, “But since it’s my birthday I’m not feeling the way I normally feel, where I need some laughter. I’m feeling very grateful,” she continued.

