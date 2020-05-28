Amy Cooper is now being investigated by NYC Human Rights commission

'Central Park Karen' may have to undergo training, do some form of restorative justice relief or pay a fine for lying on a Black to the police

The “Central Park Karen” who called the police on a Black man for asking her to leash her dog is facing more consequences.

First, Amy Cooper has lost her job. Then, she had to surrender her dog to the adoption center she got him from. Now, she is facing an investigation by the New York City Human Rights Commission.

The commission has the authority to fine violators of the law and can award compensatory damages to victims, including emotional distress damages and other benefits.

According to The New York Post, the commission released a statement calling for Cooper to voluntarily participate with their investigation.

“At a time when the devastating impacts of racism in Black communities have been made so painfully clear — from racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes to harassment of essential workers on the frontlines — it is appalling to see these types of ugly threats directed at one New Yorker by another,” said Sapna Raj, deputy commissioner of the Law Enforcement Bureau at the Commission on Human Rights.

Amy Cooper called police on Christian Cooper (no relation) when he asked her to leash her dog in an area of Central Park called The Ramble —where dogs are supposed to be on a leash at all times to protect the wildlife and foliage.

The Commission has the authority to order Amy Cooper to undergo training on the NYC Human Rights Law. They could also possibly order her to some form of restorative justice relief such as community service and a mediated apology, in place of or in addition to fines and monetary relief.

“Efforts to intimidate Black people by threatening to call law enforcement draws on a long, violent and painful history, and they are unacceptable,” Raj added in the statement, “We encourage Ms. Cooper to cooperate with the Commission and meaningfully engage in a process to address the harm that she has caused.”

According to their website, The New York City Commission on Human Rights is charged with the enforcement of the Human Rights Law in NYC. The Commission is divided into two major bureaus —Law Enforcement and Community Relations.

