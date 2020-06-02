Fake Breonna Taylor website directed users to donate to ‘good police’

The site, which urged people to donate a minimum of $100, said monies would go COVID-19 relief, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, or Norton Healthcare

A board member of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is warning of a fake fundraising website that is soliciting donations in the name of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, who was killed during a police shooting, is one of several Black victims of police violence whose deaths have sparked national outrage.

The site urged people to “support good police,” by donating to a COVID-19, Louisville Metro Police Foundation, or Norton Healthcare. The minimum donation was $100.

The site has been taken down.

Before being taken down, the site featured text condemning the recent rebellions taking place across the country saying that emergency workers were “putting themselves at risk” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracie Shifflett, director of SaferLouisville.org said that she was “saddened and disheartened,” at the creation of the site, “especially during this time when we need unity and not division.”

SaferLouisville.org was the site created to support the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

Shifflett said to WLKY, “We have temporarily shut down our page until we can figure out who did this. We are praying for our city and our country.”

According to the report, the site was created by someone in Arizona.

A GoFundMe to support Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who was arrested during the fatal shooting, raised over $200,000. Charges against Walker were ultimately dismissed.

Paper Magazine recently compiled a list of valid websites that are helping to support protesters across the country.

According to The New York Times, the protests have sparked a surge in donations to Democratic candidates. ActBlue, the central hub that processes donations for Democrats said that Sunday was the largest single day of giving in 2020. The site processed more than $19 million in donations. Between last Friday and Monday, the site processed more than $60 million.

The report does not say how the funds will be divided across candidates but does note that ActBlue said that half of the money is being donated to charitable organizations.

