Solange calls for officer’s arrest in Breonna Taylor’s death

She joins the chorus of voices who believe Governor Andy Beshear has swept the incident under the rug and covered up the crimes of the officers who fatally shot Taylor.

As the country mourns and protests the murder of George Floyd, singer Solange is calling for us not to also speak up in support of Breonna Taylor, who also died at the hands of police.

“Ayo @louisvillemayor @GovAndyBeshear When the f**k are y’all going to arrest and charge Breonna Taylor’s murderers ?!?,” the entertainer tweeted Sunday. “Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands?”

She joins the chorus of voices who believe Governor Andy Beshear has swept the incident under the rug and covered up the crimes of the officers who fatally shot Taylor in March. Taylor, an EMT, was shot eight times by police in a “no-knock” raid while she slept in her apartment.

READ MORE: 911 call from Breonna Taylor shooting: ‘Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend’

Ayo @louisvillemayor @GovAndyBeshear When the fuck are y’all going to arrest and charge Breonna Taylor’s murderers ?!?

Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands? — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 31, 2020

READ MORE: Louisville prosecutor dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

As we previously reported, Friday, Roc Nation, which was founded by brother-in-law Jay Z, hosted a virtual press conference with the attorneys of Taylor, Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery to demand justice.

Civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Benjamin L. Crump were joined by CNN commentator Van Jones on Facebook Friday to share their expectations in the wake of the back to back tragedies.

They have called for the intervention of Congress to hold hearings and the creation of a national task force with the aim of police accountability and ending racial violence.

“We’re devastated about the senseless violence that has broken the hearts of our families,” the families said in a joint statement.

“While we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support, it’s important that now – more than ever – we use our voices to enact change, demand accountability within our justice system and keep the legacies of Breonna, Ahmaud and George alive. This is a national crisis and our government needs to take immediate and widespread action to protect our Black and brown communities.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!