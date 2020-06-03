Obama to address George Floyd protests at MBK town hall

The town hall will be the first time Obama has addressed the country since the death of George Floyd.

Barack Obama is scheduled to speak to the nation for the first time since protesting has erupted all over the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

The former president will be addressing police brutality and the killings of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and more during the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance town hall on June 3. The event, “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence,” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EST via Zoom and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Obama will be joined by Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr., former attorney general; Rashad Robinson, the executive director of Color of Change; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, the co-founder of Campaign Zero and a former member of Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force; Phillipe Cunningham, the Minneapolis city council member of Ward 4; and Playon Patrick, youth leader of My Brother’s Keeper in Columbus, Ohio.

The town hall will “center around the tragic events of recent weeks, the recurrent problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system, and specific action steps needed to bring about meaningful change,” according to a press release.

The U.S. has been gripped by civil unrest since Floyd, 46, was killed while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. In a video released on May 25, Floyd can be seen handcuffed and pinned to ground with officer Derek Chauvin‘s knee on his neck for several minutes.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, with his death being ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office. Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the arrest were fired on May 26, according to Minneapolis police.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter three days later. His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder on June 3 and the other three officers were also charged.

At least 9,300 people in the U.S. have been arrested and several people have been killed during the civil unrest between demonstrators, police and the National Guard, according to AP.