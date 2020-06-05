57 Buffalo police resign from response team in support of suspended officers

The officers remain on the job but not on the ERT, in support of their colleagues who shoved an elderly man.

After they were shown on video shoving a 75-year old man to the ground who approached them during a protest, two Buffalo, New York police officers were suspended without pay.

Martin Gugino was injured and bleeding when the team of officers walked past him without rendering any aid. Gugino was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Now, 57 officers from Buffalo’s emergency response team have resigned from the team in support of their fellow officers, according to WIBV.

#BREAKING: I’m told the entire @BPDAlerts Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team, a total of 57 officers, as a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving Martin Gugino, 75. They are still employed, but no longer on ERT. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 5, 2020

The city’s African American mayor says that he’s disappointed in the actions of the officers, who remained employed by the city’s police department.

“The City of Buffalo is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force,” Byron Brown said in a statement.

At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community. The Buffalo police continue to actively work with the New York State Police and other cooperating agencies.”

City and state officials including New York governor Andrew Cuomo, have called for the two policemen to be fired, reports WIBV. Cuomo says he spoke to Gugino and lauded Erie County’s District Attorney’s Office for quickly opening an investigation into the two officers involved.

“I would say I think the city should pursue firing [the officers],” Cuomo said in a press conference. “I think the DA should look at the situation for possible criminal charges. I think that should be done on an expeditious basis.”

