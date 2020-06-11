Vanessa Bryant gets 2 new tattoos in honor of Kobe Bryant, Gianna

The wife and mother mourned her late husband and daughter with body ink that holds special meaning for her

Five months after former L.A Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant has revealed two new tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter.

Wednesday, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting tattooed after months of mourning and supporting her remaining 3 daughters in adjusting to life without their father and sister.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a set of videos, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado can be seen inking a spot on her neck.

“@nikkohurtado came through for me, Thank you! ” Bryant added, along with the hashtags “#inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback.”

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary,” she wrote in another post, revealing that she actually received the new ink back in February, just weeks after the crash took the life of her two loved ones and 7 other passengers.

Hurtado reposted one of Bryant’s tribute videos featuring his work, writing in the caption, “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend.”

It’s unclear exactly what the tattoos say but they obviously have special meaning to Vanessa and as they seem to be mostly words, they may be memories she shared with each.

For those wondering by Bryant chose to show off her body art now, the tattoo posts come just days after she and her family celebrated what would have been Gianna’s eighth-grade graduation.

“Congratulations on your 8th-grade graduation Gigi,” she shared in a June 5th Instagram post, showing a diploma from Harbor Day School covered in white flowers. “I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you., Mommy #classof2020,” Vanessa.”

Just days after the crash, the school retired Gianna’s basketball jersey during a touching ceremony.

