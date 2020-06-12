Teyana Taylor announces she’s pregnant with second child in new video

The singer/actress shared the happy news in her new song and video 'Wake Up Love' featuring her husband Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor wears many hats – actress, singer, wife, and mother. And now, the Harlem-born hyphenate is preparing to add to her already full plate. She and husband, NBA free agent Iman Shumpert who has lately added rapper to his resume, are expecting their second daughter.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor told People. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”

Taylor “announced” the pregnancy in a video for her new song “Wake Up Love” which features her husband, who adds a rap verse. Taylor and Shumpert are joined in the video by her daughter, 4-year-old Junie, who is shown brushing her father’s arm away as she hugs her mother’s pregnant belly.

“Kids handle siblings differently,” Taylor told People. “You have kids that are a little bit jealous. But she’s so excited and preparing herself to be a big sister. She constantly kisses my stomach, she constantly talks to the baby. Even when we go to the store, she’s like, ‘Okay, mom, this is for the baby.’ She’s so ready. She’s going to be such a great big sister.”

Taylor also revealed that the single is the first from her new album called The Album which should be on its way to you soon, although the actual release date announcement won’t happen until Monday. She says working on the video was a beautiful experience and the energy of it reflects the song.

“With what we’re going through right now, we need to wake up to a lot of things,” Taylor said.

“Creating life is something that, as parents, you must prepare for to protect our kids. Tomorrow is not promised. I want you to see me, hear me, feel me, because I could’ve lost you yesterday, I could lose you today, I could possibly lose you tomorrow … so let’s just love on each other.”

