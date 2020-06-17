New images have been released of one of the suspects in the Wendy’s fire in Atlanta that was sparked by the police killing of Rayshard Brooks.

An earlier report on theGrio noted that authorities are offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of anyone who participated in the riotous melee that led to the fast-food eatery being torched.

Atlanta police previously released photos of two women connected to the fire. Both appear to be white and many social media users suspect that they are race soldiers for a Neo-Nazi group or agitators with the anti-fascist political movement ANTIFA.

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down

On Wednesday, June 16, clearer images of one of the women were released by fire officials.

“Solving this arson crime has become a top priority for me,” said Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter, WSBTV Atlanta reports. “The setting of fires is a distraction from the message that the demonstrators and protesters are trying to put forward.”

The culprits reportedly used everything from homemade blow torches to fireworks to set fire to the University Avenue establishment, according to Chief Fire Investigator James Oliver.

Police shared a video on Twitter showing a white woman attempting to light up the Wendy’s. One of the protesters at the scene can be heard saying “this wasn’t us.”

Investigators release new & clearer photos of the woman suspected of starting the fire at the Wendy's where #RayshardBrooks was killed by police Friday night.

In the clip that was widely shared across social media, he said, ”Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to set s**t on fire. Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us.”

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by now-former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 in the Wendy’s parking lot. Officer Devin Brosnan was present during the shooting and was placed on administrative leave. Both will now face charges due to their actions, theGrio previously reported.

Fulton County DA Paul L. Howard, Jr. held a press conference Wednesday and stated that Rolfe is being charged with 11 counts including felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, violation of oath and aggravated assault for kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground. Rolfe faces the possibility of the death penalty.

