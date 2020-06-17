White cop cries in McDonald’s drive-thru fearing her food was poisoned

A white female officer, identified only as Stacey, may have hoped for roasted coffee, but instead, she was roasted online after recording a video of her experience in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The officer, now dubbed Officer Karen, went viral after she posted a video of her growing fear in the drive-through line of a Georgia McDonald’s. She said that it was a mobile order so she was expecting it to be ready.

Describing herself as a 15-year veteran of the police force, Stacey said that she became nervous when it took too long for her order and worried that she couldn’t see it being made.

“It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up, it doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone, right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made, ” the officer said through tears.

Stacey, who said she was just finishing a shift and was hungry, ultimately refused her McMuffin meal as it took too long to come. She did get the coffee, though.

According to the NY Daily News, the video was first posted to a conservative website but soon went viral.

Though it seems accurate that Stacey is a police officer in Georgia, she is not employed by Georgia’s Richmond Hill police department. They quickly distanced themselves from the officer.

