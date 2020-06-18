Kentucky AG won’t commit to timeline for charges in Breonna Taylor case

Months after the Louisville EMT was killed by police, an investigation continues with no end in sight

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has refused to give a timeline as to when the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death will be completed but is asking her supporters for patience.

READ MORE: Louisville detective who got no-knock search warrant for Breonna Taylor reassigned

Cameron, the special prosecutor in the case, held a press conference Thursday to provide updates. Taylor was killed by police during a ‘no-knock’ raid in March but there have been protests in Louisville, Kentucky and around the world demanding the officers involved in her death be charged and arrested.

Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove are all now on paid administrative leave as Louisville Police Department investigates Taylor’s death.

“We understand the urgency and public outcry and need for truth and desire for justice,” Cameron said.

He said there were more than six people working on the case.

“We are not going to strike foul blows in this case. We are going to pursue the truth based on the law, whether that lands to convictions or exonerations.”

READ MORE: Beyoncé demands ‘swift and decisive action’ for Breonna Taylor

The declaration comes after months of protests as Taylor’s death was amplified by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lawrence, and Solange. They’ve demanded that the cops who were responsible be held legally accountable and arrested.

Taylor died on March 13 during a botched drug raid that she was not the target of. Taylor, an EMT who worked at two local hospitals, was shot as police were serving a ‘no-knock warrant’ related to a narcotics investigation.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, called 911 to report someone was breaking into their apartment. As police fired on the couple, Walker returned fire and Taylor was shot eight times. She died at the scene.

Walker was arrested at the scene for attempted murder but the charges against him were later dropped. No narcotics were found in the home.

READ MORE: Louisville city council committee passes Breonna Taylor law

“Had Breonna Taylor been killed by anyone except police, the person or persons responsible for her death would have been charged with a homicide,” Walker’s defense attorney Rob Eggert said in a court document as reported by WDRB.

Breonna’s Law was recently unanimously passed in her honor which now bans the use of ‘no-knock’ warrants.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!