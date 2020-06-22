Kelly Rowland opens up about reuniting with long lost father

The singer reunited with Christopher Lovett in October 2018 after not seeing him for 30 years.

For years there has been speculation about who Kelly Rowland‘s father is and now the Destiny’s Child alum is opening up about what it’s been like reuniting with the man that was absent during the majority of her life.

This weekend while several celebrities wished their dad’s a happy Father’s Day, Rowland shared a heartwarming post about the moment back in October 2018 when she and her biological father were finally reunited.

“This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father,” the post began. “This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30years of not seeing him, not speaking to him…what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche?”

She then goes on to tell the story of how she found him and set up a time for them to finally meet, all while she filming her series American Soul.

“When I tell you I was petrified, I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON,” she confessed. “Needles to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old. My team calmed me down. And as I turn the corner, in my head I was cursing this man.”

Rowland then runs down the rhetorical questions she found herself rattling off in her head like, “Why didn’t you come find me?”- “Did you love me?” – “Am I worthy?”

However, when she laid eyes on her dad, all those questions ceased and she found herself struck speechless.

“I felt the Holy Spirit say to me,listen,” she continued. “I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him, nervous to love him nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him. I spoke to my protective husband and those closest to me and they encourage me to forgive and jump! And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since!”

“I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from! I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl…even at 39!,” she concludes, adding, “P.S. we are making up for lost time, and when I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am….will never get old!

#HAPPYFATHERSDAY #reunited”

