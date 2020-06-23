Protesters gather outside NYC mayor’s home to urge a response to nonstop fireworks

New Yorkers, exhausted by an uptick in fireworks around the city at all hours, want Mayor Bill de Blasio to act

This week, hundreds of furious demonstrators showed up outside of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s house to perform a “noisy” protest in an attempt to show him what they’ve had to deal with the last several months.

Late Monday evening, protestors crowded the streets of Manhattan to take the mayor to task as they believe he’s made no attempt to respond to the egregious amount of fireworks being set off all over the city every night until 3 or 4 a.m.

Because the ongoing noise pollution has prevented millions of New Yorkers (and people around the country who’ve shared similar complaints) from being able to sleep at night they group felt perhaps the mayor needed to see for himself what that feels like.

City Councilman Chaim Deutsch summed up their stance by explaining, “If we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep.”

“We need to send a message that we need to end these chaotic fireworks that [have] been happening across the city,” Deutch said in a statement on Twitter.

Our message tonight was simple: Mr. Mayor, if we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep. pic.twitter.com/7UuWnLfyrg — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) June 23, 2020

Protestors showed up in their vehicles and honked their horns outside Gracie Mansion to give the Mayor a taste of what it feels like to have to try and sleep through the noise.

“Tonight we will be sending a message to our Mayor, who has not shown any leadership,” Deutsch elaborated in a message to YWN. “I will be joined by a few hundred individuals coming here with their vehicles, honking their horns in front of Gracie Mansion. We need to send a message that we need to end these chaotic fireworks that’s been happening across the city.”

“We will be taking over all the side streets leading up to Gracie Mansion if east end is indeed closed. We want to leave at this time to avoid issues of last-minute positioning and setup and have ample time to coordinate and proceed on time.”

