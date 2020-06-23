The Post reports that not only did no officers fall ill, but 'there wasn’t the slightest whiff of criminality from the get-go'

Last week, it was reported that several NYPD officers went to the Shake Shack and were possibly poisoned by workers. The city was in alarm, trying to figure out if the alleged “poisoning” was accidental or deliberate.

The answer is now in: reports say that the cops “never even got sick.”

READ MORE: Shake Shack employees cleared after being accused of ‘intentionally’ poisoning NYPD

Originally, rumors flooded the news cycle stating that three officers got sick after drinking milkshakes from the popular burger spot. The thought was that the drinks that they were offered may have been tainted with bleach, but the New York Post says that the story unfolded, proving that someone lied.

On Twitter, in posts that have since been deleted, two different outfits connected to the police department pushed the poisoning narrative.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association wrote, “When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment.”

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, meanwhile, tweeted, “were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan.”

The Post reports not only did no officers fall ill, but “there wasn’t the slightest whiff of criminality from the get-go.”

The police officers ordered their beverages through an app and went to the Shack to pick them up.

“Soon after sipping the shakes, however, the cops realized they didn’t taste or smell right, so they threw the drinks in the trash and alerted a manager,” the news outlet discovered, “[The manager] apologized and issued them vouchers for free food or drink, which they accepted.”

Though the officers accepted the vouchers, they returned to their precinct and shared what had happened to them.

The Post continues, “But when the cops told their sergeant about the incident, the supervisor called in the Emergency Service Unit to set up a crime scene at the fast-food joint for an evidence search around 9:20 p.m. — nearly two hours after they first got the sour shakes.”

It did not stop with a call from the supervisor–despite the trio appearing healthy–their superiors continued to push a myth that they were poisoned.

“A lieutenant from the Bronx blasted out an email to the unions that six cops ‘started throwing up after drinking beverages they got from shake shack on 200 Broadway,’” which the Post said, “escalated the situation.”

READ MORE: Shake Shack returning $10M coronavirus loan meant for smaller companies

After an investigation, it was found that the milkshakes were created right after a cleaning, which could have possibly been the culprit as it had “residual milkstone remover” on it. But the detectives looked at the CCTV footage and interviewed the workers and found no foul play.

They released the following statement: “After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees.”