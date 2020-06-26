Trump says Chicago is ‘worse than Afghanistan,’ like ‘living in hell’

President also advocated for big cities to use the controversial 'Stop and Frisk' tactic that NYC once practiced

President Donald Trump went on a rant about the violence in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and Oakland during a town hall with Sean Hannity.

The town hall was aired on Fox News where the president ripped into the four, majority-Black, Democratic-run cities.

“Chicago is an example, it is worse than Afghanistan,” Trump told Hannity. “These cities, it’s like living in hell.”

In reporting his comments, Fox News was clear to point out that the murder rate in Chicago has dropped over the past few years. They also noted that the murder rates in both Baltimore and Detroit have increased this year.

The president didn’t acknowledge any other factors that could be related to the increase in crime or the murder rate. However, he did advocate for “stop and frisk.” The heavily-criticized police tactic was employed by Rudy Giuliani in New York City in the 1990s and continued with the former mayor, Mike Bloomberg. The tactic has been largely denounced as selective and even racist in its execution.

“It’s very controversial to stay, stop and frisk,” Trump said. “You take guns away… Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor. He did it in New York.”

The president also made sure to blame both former president, Barack Obama, and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden for the statistics. Trump renewed his focus on labeling Biden mentally unfit for the presidency.

“It’s so crazy what’s happening,” Trump said. “Here’s a guy who doesn’t talk. Nobody hears him. Whenever he does talk – he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. I mean, the man can’t speak.”

Trump was referring to Biden’s gaffe where he said 120 million people died from coronavirus. Biden ultimately realized his mistake and restated that there have been more than 120,000 Americans who have died from the virus.

In relation to his comments about crime in mostly Black cities, Trump said, “Black people come up to me and say “thank you”. They want help.”

