Breonna Taylor activists drag Kentucky AG for alleged engagement party

Celebrities question why the Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not charged the officers nor spoken directly to the family

Photos of the alleged engagement party of Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, went viral yesterday after being posted on Twitter and shared by several celebrities.

Supporters and activists wondered why his engagement party took precedence over charging the officers with the death of Breonna Taylor.

A Twitter user named Brandon Johnson shared the photos with the caption that read, “Instead of charging the killers of #BreonnaTaylor ….. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had an engagement party this weekend.”

The post quickly garnered tens of thousands of retweets.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, reposted the photos on her Instagram account where she noted that she was “shocked to learn” that Cameron is a 34-year-old Black man. “When Breonna’s Mother Tamika asked to speak with him, he had someone else call her.”

Just two weeks ago, her daughter, Beyonce Knowles-Carter wrote a letter to Cameron and posted it on her website.

The letter contained three specific calls to action: to bring criminal charges against the three officers responsible for her death, transparency in the investigation and prosecution of those officers, and an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department’s response to her murder “as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

Cameron is the first Black Attorney General of the state of Kentucky. Cameron, a Republican, was appointed in 2019. He was the former legal counsel for Kentucky Senator, Mitch McConnell.

Twitter users reminded Cameron of his previous statement that his office was “working around the clock” to bring the case to justice.

Actor Ron Perlman wrote, “Cannot believe this needs saying again… Breonna Taylor’s murders are Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson, and Myles Cosgrove. One has been fired, two are still being PAID. Where are their arrests? Prosecutions? Prison Time?”

His tweet went viral with nearly 50,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes.

It should be noted that the date of photos nor the exact nature of the event have not been verified by Cameron’s office.

