Tucker Carlson says Black Lives Matter movement is ‘poison’

Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, railed against the Black Lives Matter movement on a podcast released on Thursday.

The show, The Federalist Radio Hour, is produced by The Federalist, a conservative online magazine and podcast that covers politics, policy, culture, and religion. The company also publishes a newsletter.

“You know, I know plenty of people who are for Black Lives Matter. A lot of them are nice people.” Carlson said, “I’m not mad at them. I disagree. I think Black Lives Matter is poison. OK, they have another view. That’s all right.”

The comments correlate with a current headline article on the website that posits, “We Can’t Have ‘National Dialogues’ if People Get Fired for Talking Honestly.” The article written by John Loftus, says that “average Americans” are afraid to chime in on racial dialogues for fear of retribution.

The article goes on to list several instances in which people had been fired, suspended, or had resigned for what had been deemed by their employees as racist statements.

One of the instances The Federalist notes is that of Rev. Daniel Patrick Moloney, the chaplain of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In an email, he wrote, that while George Floyd should not have been killed, he “had not lived a virtuous life.” The university asked him to step down after he devalued Floyd’s life and failed to acknowledge systemic racism.

Carlson’s comments were not well-received on Twitter. One user retweeted a post about his comments, and said, “says the guy on the most toxic network ever.”

Says the guy on the most toxic network ever. https://t.co/jXylqUZIOG — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) July 2, 2020

In an even more cringe-worthy development, Carlson, who has the highest-rated “news” show on cable, is being floated as a front runner for the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2024.

Former RNC Chairman, Michael Steele, posted the article and captioned it, “These people are smoking low-grade crack.”

These people are smoking low grade crack. https://t.co/OOK7hQlfEN — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 3, 2020

