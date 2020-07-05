Missing Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen, confirmed dead

Guillen's remains were positively identified today, according to The Washington Post.

Guillen was serving in the Army at Fort Hood when she was bludgeoned to death. She had been missing since April 22, before her remains were found near Fort Hood.

On July 4th, the streets of Houston were filled with people marching in honor of soldier Vanessa Guillen. Hundreds walked from Green City to City Hall as a call for justice in Guillen’s case.

Guillen’s family believes that she was a victim of sexual harrassment. They are calling for a formal investigation into her death to make sure this tragedy doesn’t repeat itself for another family.

The family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, told CNN that Guillen’s remains were taken to the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification. Her face was too badly beaten to be identified by regular medical records.

The family believes the army has tried to cover up important information in the case. “They say no soldier left behind, yet, they left my sister behind,” said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s sister.

E-4 Specialist Aaron David Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois and Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, Texas were named as suspects in the case.

Authorities say Robinson committed suicide on Wednesday morning after fleeing Fort Hood on Tuesday night. Aguilar was arrested near Fort Hood and faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

The case received a break after a man working about 20 miles from Fort Hood reported smelling a foul odor.

Guillen’s family said that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told them Robinson cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her body in a container, and wheeled her out to his car.

After driving to pick up Aguilar, the pair drove to a nearby river and tried to burn Guillen’s body, but later chopped it up with a machete. Then, they put cement on the body and buried the remains.

Army investigators said that they are continuing their investigation into her disappearance.

“We are still investigating their interactions but at this time there is no credible information for reports that specialist Robinson sexually harassed specialist Guillen,” said Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps.

