Meghan Markle, Prince Harry talk racism with Commonwealth youth leaders

The high profile duo want to encourage a new generation of leaders

Ever since their move to the states, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear that they plan to be more civically engaged. This week, the high profile couple is speaking out once again about racial injustice.

According to People, on July 1st the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a video conference about the fight for equality with young leaders from across the world linked to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. Picture: Arthur Edwards

The QCT, an organization in which Harry serves as president Meghan is vice-president — has been holding these weekly discussions about justice and equality, in part to confront and dismantle the unconscious biases that allow racism to continue to fester in this country.

“We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently,” Harry said during this most recent conversation. “However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.”

The duo then shared their hopes to do their part in encouraging a new generation of leaders. Meghan reminded everyone, “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives. It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively.”

In a surprising turn, Harry also acknowledged how the British colonial past played a role in the history of injustice, explaining, “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past … We all acknowledge there’s so much more still to do. It’s not going to be easy and in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable … And guess what, everybody benefits.”

