7 men arrested after harassing Black Family with racial slurs, Nazi salutes

The seventh man was kept overnight because he refused to provide identification. The report states that the men were all “highly intoxicated.”

Seven white men were arrested in Lincoln City, Oregon after yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes at a Black family. The incident occurred at the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel, where the family was staying.

According to a post by the Lincoln City Police Department on Facebook, officers were in the area responding to a report of people shooting illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance.

READ MORE: Hampton Inn employee fired after calling police on Black family at pool

Officers were met and “immediately surrounded” by a group of 10 people, who taunted and challenged the officers for seizing their fireworks. Several other officers then arrived at the scene and learned that the same group of people had been harassing a Black family.

The officers had to form a barricade between the group and the Black family in order for them to safely leave the beach.

Seven charged in Lincoln City for rioting after taunting, displaying Nazi salutes to a Black family at the Inn at Spanish Head, then challenging police who responded to their firing illegal fireworks https://t.co/gvJWfQYu5w cited and released — Kenneth Lipp (@kennethlipp) July 5, 2020

As the group became increasingly confrontational, officers arrested seven of them for a variety of criminal charges including, rioting, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive littering.

READ MORE: Former neo-Nazi says Trump shows a ‘pattern’ of alignment with white supremacy

Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Yuriy Kachankov; 30; Oleg Saranchuk, 45 were all booked, and released due to coronavirus protocols.

A seventh man was kept overnight because he refused to provide identification. The report states that the men were all “highly intoxicated.”

One Facebook user commented on the posts saying she watched the incident unfold from her balcony at the resort. “Thank you to all the officers that responded. Your efforts and service so very appreciated.”

Other users questioned why the men hadn’t been charged with hate crimes. The Black family involved in the incident has not been identified by police.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!