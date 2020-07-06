Pharrell, Netflix announce new gospel series ‘Voices of Fire’

Superstar producer, Pharrell Williams, is teaming up with Netflix to bring emerging gospel talent to the streaming network.

Voices of Fire is a docuseries about the creation of a choir in Williams’ hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia. His uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, will also be featured in the show.

According to Deadline, the Williams’ will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. Talent will be diverse, spanning all ages, ethnicities.

Happy Sunday! Excited to announce Voices of Fire, a new docuseries that follows @Pharrell's hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring and diverse gospel choirs. Only on Netflix later this year! pic.twitter.com/YvPGuTTpd4 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 5, 2020

Strong Black Lead, a Netflix initiative put in place to authentically capture the Black experience, announced the collaboration with Pharrell.

“We want Strong Black Lead to be bigger than just our team—we want it to be something that people are proud of,” says Myles Worthington, a manager of brand and editorial at Netflix told O Magazine.

“We want our team and viewers to wear those words on their chest because they believe the message is empowering. Strong Black Lead means so much more than just the lead character—it’s something that you can feel deeply inside of yourself,” he continued.

Pharrell Williams is a legendary hip-hop producer and artist. His song, “Happy,” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Williams has won 13 Grammy Awards.

His production company, iAmOther, will produce Voices of Fire.

The Voices of Fire announcement comes days after it was revealed that Pharrell and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris are in negotiations with Netflix for a Juneteenth-inspired musical.

