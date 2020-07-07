Mary Trump blasts uncle Donald as ‘petty, pathetic little man’

The president's niece believes he is a vengeful man who is unfit for office

Mary Trump doesn’t mince her words about her uncle Donald Trump in her new book, accusing the president of being a “sociopath,” a danger to the nation and a scammer who even had someone else take his SAT’s.

“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is the highly anticipated tell-all by Trump’s niece that is still under litigation.

Robert Trump sued his niece in June, arguing she has no right to talk about their family as she signed a confidentiality agreement years ago. Mary maintains she has a First Amendment right to do so but is currently under a gag order, though a judge ruled the book could go forward.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with African American supporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

USA Today obtained excerpts from the book that declares the president has “hubris and willful ignorance.”

Mary, a 55-year-old psychologist, felt that she could no longer “no longer remain silent” after the damage she believes his presidency has inflicted in the past three years.

“Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country,” Mary writes.

(Credit: Simon & Schuster )

Fred Trump Jr. was Mary’s father and the president’s older brother. He died in 1981 at the age of 42 from a heart attack that was brought on by his excessive drinking. Mary claims in the book that the Trump patriarch “dismantled his oldest son.”

Mary believes the president escaped this fate because he is mentally unfit.

“The only reason Donald escaped the same fate is that his personality served his father’s purpose. That’s what sociopaths do: they co-opt others and use them toward their own ends–ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance for dissent or resistance,” Mary writes.

Furthermore, she compares Trump to a three-year-old child because he “knows he has never been loved.”

She adds that the commander in chief ‘s ego ” is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be.”

In once of the book’s excerpts, she alleges Trump paid someone to take his SAT’s for him because he was worried about not having good enough grades to get into the college of his choice.

“To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him,” Mary Trump wrote. “That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records.

Donald enrolled in Fordham University in New York as an undergraduate and then transferred to Penn’s Wharton School. It helped lay the groundwork for a business empire that he’d eventually use to his advantage while campaigning for president.

Despite that, his own sister didn’t think he’d actually win the longshot race.

“He’s a clown – this will never happen,” Judge Maryanne Trump Barry said, according to her niece.

Mary also blasted Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’ll withhold ventilators or steal supplies from states that have not groveled sufficiently,” she said. “What Donald thinks is justified retaliation is, in this context, mass murder.”

She faults Republican leaders such as Mitch McConnell, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin for exploiting what she believes are Trump’s daddy issues. She felt these men reminded Trump of his powerful real estate mogul father.

“The people with access to him are weaker than Donald is, more craven, but just as desperate. Their futures are directly dependent on his success and favor,” she said.

Due to the high demand, the release date of Mary’s book was pushed up by two weeks. It is set to be published on July 14 by Simon & Schuster.

