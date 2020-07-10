Mariah Carey announces new memoir

The songstress says she's ready to tell her 'unfiltered' story

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is no stranger to headlines and speculation, but this week the iconic singer revealed that she is finally coming out with a memoir to share her story – her way.

According to Variety, the singer, songwriter and actress is planning to release “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” on Sept. 29. co-written by cultural critic Michaela Angela Davis.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contribute to the person I am today,” she wrote on social media on July 8.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Singer Mariah Carey performs onstage during the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball Honoring David Beckham and C. L. Max Nikias presented by Louis Vuitton at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on January 12, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF)

The memoir will be out in print and on Audible via Andy Cohen Books, is a imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group/Holt .Carey will voice her own life story on the audio version.

📖 Delivered!

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light" 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020

Carey’s memoir should touch upon the highlights of her life thus far – from growing up biracial in Long Island, N.Y., to the multi-platinum recording career that’s earned her five Grammys, countless other accolades and the distinction of having the most #1 singles by a solo artist, to her controversial marriage to Sony head Tommy Mottola, and her subsequent marriage, divorce and two kids with TV host/actor/musician Nick Cannon.

Carey’s most recent album “Caution” came out in 2018.

