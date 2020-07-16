Steph Curry shuts down argument that famous Black people don’t experience racism

The athlete shares his thoughts on racism including how it impacts the rich and famous.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During a candid conversation on race in the United States, basketball player Steph Curry shares his thoughts on the subject. The roundtable, produced by NBC Sports, brings together multiple generations athletes for an important conversation.

Alongside Charles Barkley, Ozzie Smith & Jimmy Rollins, Curry expresses his thoughts on racism and how it exists in different forms for different people. The NBA star shares hit take on microaggressions that often uphold stereotypical beliefs about Black people.

Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“The preconceived notions of how they view rich, successful Black people as anomalies and our intelligence and our well-spokenness, that’s always the first thing you hear. If somebody knows how to be articulate, if they know how to come into a room, that’s the subtle racism and prejudice that kind of starts to add on to something,” Curry remarks.

He continues, “If another white person hears that comment, they’re going to think the same thing. And it’s not going to trickle down to anybody else, and be able to create opportunities for somebody else to get that in that room and prove their value, prove their worth”

The Golden State Warriors point guard continues to describe the importance of bringing race issues to the forefront.

“It’s just shifting perspectives and, again, holding everybody accountable whether it’s a private conversation, whether it’s a tweet, whether it’s a video, whatever it is, to do the right thing, no pun intended, but to see everybody as equal, and that’s all we’re asking for,” says the six-time NBA All-Star.

The conversation continues to cover Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, education, social and economic class, and more.

Watch the full conversation below:

