Nick Cannon talk show delayed after anti-Semitic comments

Following recent controversy and being dropped from ViacomCBS, Nick Cannon's talk show will still air at a later date.



Nick Cannon took on public scrutiny after a conversation where he shared anti-Semitic rhetoric aired. Following the statements, his professional relationship with ViacomCBS ended but opportunities for his talent remain.

The eponymous daytime talk show set to premiere this fall has been pushed back but not canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cannon was set to executive produce the show with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and broadcast on stations owned by CBS, Fox, Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna, and Cox among others.

“The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement to THR.

They continue, “we want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”

The actor and host has since apologized for his remarks and commits to learning the error of his statement and understanding the cultural divide.

“On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing,” Cannon wrote on Twitter.

After being dropped from ViacomCBS, Cannon issued a statement asking for an apology and requesting ownership of Wild N Out.

