Two young girls will never see their mother again.

Mikeona Johnson, a young mother of two, was found dead in the back of her car on Wednesday after she was reported missing the week before. According to CBSLA, the young woman from California was just 23.

“My mom gotta bury her daughter,” said Johnston’s sister, Allisha Tillman. “I gotta bury my sister, and somebody knows something.”

Johnson reportedly left her home to go to a local hamburger restaurant when her family says she just didn’t return. Her partner and father to her 1-year old daughter was the last to see her alive. The family said after she didn’t return home they went out looking for her everyday, so they were shocked when her vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz, appeared blocks from her home a week later, with her in the backseat.

Today the family of Mikeona Johnson at her vigil. The 23-year-old was found deceased in her vehicle yesterday, after being reported missing last week in South Central. #JusticeForMikeonaJohnson pic.twitter.com/GqZCWm3N0n September 18, 2020

“The car wasn’t there, and all of the sudden the car was there,” said Johnson’s cousin, Kashe Amos. “Me and her sister have been out here every day looking for her, and somehow her car ended up on this street that we done been down every day.”

Tillman said her sister was a student and dedicated mother— so she has no idea who would want to hurt her.

“She was innocent,” Tillman said. “She don’t do nothing. That girl go to school, take care of her kids, make sure her kids is OK.”

The Los Angeles Police Department have no leads but have ruled her death homicide.

“She always was good to people, she did everything she can for people, and I don’t know why anybody would do this to her,” said Amos. “She mind her own business, she don’t be in no drama or nothing.”

LAPD encourages anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

