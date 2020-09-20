Rep. Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19

The freshman Democrat from Connecticut called for a national testing strategy in a string of tweets

WATERBURY, Conn. — Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has tested positive for the new coronavirus and will quarantine for 14 days, she announced Sunday on Twitter.

“After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning,” the first-term Democrat said. Hayes said she has no COVID-19 symptoms “except for breathing issues which are being monitored.”

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) participates in a House Education and Labor Committee Markup on the H.R. 582 Raise The Wage Act, in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the virus on Saturday. She reported experiencing no symptoms, except for respiratory concerns.

Hayes, 47, said she contracted the virus despite taking “every possible precaution.” She said her experience underscores the need for a national testing strategy “with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results,” adding, “This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable.”

This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the 14 days.



After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning. pic.twitter.com/Yiw9yNLglU September 20, 2020

Hayes went on to explain in the thread that members of Congress are not regularly tested for the virus, which nearly 6.8 million people have contracted in America, and that mass testing does not exist in Washington, D.C. The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has been connected to more than 199,000 deaths in the country and more than deaths 958,300 globally, according to data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

“Masks, social distancing & frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House. I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus,” she wrote in one tweet.

