Dr. Dre’s record company accuses wife of embezzling funds

Nicole Young was sent a formal letter by Dr. Dre's record company Record One who claim she illegally deducted over $360K in August

Looks like the already prickly divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young has gotten even messier now that his record company is accusing the producer’s estranged wife of embezzlement.

According to TMZ, Young has been sent a formal letter from Record One studio’s attorneys claiming she committed “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement” by allegedly deducting over $360,000 from the company’s bank account in August.

The company, which was founded by the couple in 2015, sent Young an image of a check written for $363,571.85 that she reportedly wrote to herself. TMZ has also gone on to claim that they were able to obtain the image from the attorney who handles the LLC behind Record One.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Truly Young, Dr. Dre, and Nicole Young attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In response to this perceived misconduct, Record One’s legal counsel reportedly plan to file a lawsuit against the 50- year-old if she doesn’t meet their demands to return the funds by Tuesday.

Last Friday, Young, who was married to her husband for 24 years, filed a lawsuit of her own accusing him of hiding assets from her following “years of domination, control, abuse and mistreatment.”

Her own lawyers also deny the allegations made in the correspondence sent to her from Record One.

“This is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to try to change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of community property to which she is entitled,” Bryan Freedman, Young’s lawyer, told TMZ in a statement.

Freedman refers to the 55-year-old producer – born Andre Romelle Young – by his given first name while categorically denying his accusations of embezzlement.

“There is no question that Nicole had both the contractual and the legal right to have taken this action and Andre’s team is well aware of this fact,” the lawyer continued. “Any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic.”

